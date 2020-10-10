Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $12,535.67 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,337.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.90 or 0.03298022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.44 or 0.02129675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00438417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01031758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00583740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,643,073 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

