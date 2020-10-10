Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $12,498.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,185,280 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

