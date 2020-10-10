BLOCKv Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $4.29 million and $237,232.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

