Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blucora by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

