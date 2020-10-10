Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BCRHF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

