BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $82.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of PAYX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 7.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

