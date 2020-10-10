BMO Capital Markets Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $109.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

