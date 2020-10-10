BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.15. 11 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.92% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

