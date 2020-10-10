Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$1.96.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

TSE BNE opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.