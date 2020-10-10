BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner’s buyout of Delphi Technologies is likely to further strengthen its propulsion leadership along with resuling in significant cost synergies. The company’s restructuring efforts, including footprint reduction in manufacturing technical centers and consolidation of Turbo/ETS business, bode well and are likely to help the firm to sustain margin profile and competitiveness in the long term. BorgWarner is likely to benefit from accelerating vehicle electrification. Electrification programs are likely to drive the company’s backlog, going forward. Low leverage and a solid liquidity position will allow the company to tap onto growth opportunities. The company also fares well in cash flow parameters. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

BWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.87.

BWA opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

