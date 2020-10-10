Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 206 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $164.49. 520,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

