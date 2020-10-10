Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 548 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,335 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total transaction of $723,598.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,841,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,027,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

