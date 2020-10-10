Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5,913.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Etsy by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.59.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.67. 3,358,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,829. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.