Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 474.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

THO traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,167. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

