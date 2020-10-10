Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 163 Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

