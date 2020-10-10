Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 779 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,278,000 after buying an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after acquiring an additional 332,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

WRB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 659,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

