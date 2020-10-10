Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,395,000 after purchasing an additional 155,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

