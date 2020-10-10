Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 96,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,698,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,901,000 after purchasing an additional 45,897 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,432,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,006,000 after purchasing an additional 114,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.68.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 16,167,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,824,508. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.