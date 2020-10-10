Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $104,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,575,000 after buying an additional 1,319,046 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 389,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 699,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,054. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

