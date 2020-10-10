Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $105,000 Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 257,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

