Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $206.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.