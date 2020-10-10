Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $32,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,614,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.03. 817,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

