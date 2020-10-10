Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.72. 1,570,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

