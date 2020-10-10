Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 973.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Visa stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.64. 5,562,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,185,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.06 and its 200 day moving average is $189.84. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

