Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,921,000 after buying an additional 392,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $143.64. The company has a market capitalization of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.