Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Biogen by 413.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 148.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

BIIB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.54. The stock had a trading volume of 946,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

