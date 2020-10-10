Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $57,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. 3,996,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

