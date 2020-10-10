Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.29. 6,367,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,793. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

