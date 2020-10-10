Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,445,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

