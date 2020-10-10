Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259,938 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,677,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,514,000 after purchasing an additional 174,467 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,675,000.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.40. 232,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

