Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1,042.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $157,103,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,618. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.