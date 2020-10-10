Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $34,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 118,360 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.47. 599,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,081. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

