Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $38,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.97. 63,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.82. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.