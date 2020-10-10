Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $40,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 900,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,789,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 319,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,165. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.