Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $67,000 in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

