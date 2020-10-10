Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,697,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,037,113. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

