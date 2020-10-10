Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $229,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $210,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 939,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,331. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

