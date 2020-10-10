Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.88.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,982. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

