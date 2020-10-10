Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $154.60. 257,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,903. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,043. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

