Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 485 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.23 on Friday, reaching $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,458,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

