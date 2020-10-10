Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 176 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pool by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pool by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $346.55. 454,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.09. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $350.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

