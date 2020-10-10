Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $159.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

