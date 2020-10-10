Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $150.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,551. The company has a market capitalization of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

