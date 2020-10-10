Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,935,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,623,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

