Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

