Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

