Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $5,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 955,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of MA traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,266,878. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

