Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $29.08 on Friday, reaching $1,817.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,766. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,792.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

