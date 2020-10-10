Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 890 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,352 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 139.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 352,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.21. 916,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.