Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

